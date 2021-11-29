Curacao’s Inspectorate of Health distances itself from Jan Huurman’s statements. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Curaçao Public Health Inspectorate has with astonishment taken note of the publications of the former Inspector General and former

Inspector of Public Health, Mr. Jan Huurman.

The attack on the Inspectorate Institute and its officials is evident and improper.

Neither the Inspectorate nor its officials, recognize themselves in the statements and therefore distance themselves completely from these statements.

The Inspectorate and its officials are considering the appropriate steps.

In light of this, the Inspectorate will not make any further announcements for the time being.



