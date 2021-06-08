Curfew extended until Friday June 11th inclusive. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The Prefecture of St. Martin announced on Tuesday that based on the latest figures of positive COVID-19 cases, the curfew has been extended until Friday, June 11th.

The latest health bulletin from Public Health France reports 105 new cases for the period from May 24 to 30. Since May 20, 7 people have died (including 4 last week) and 11 medical evacuations to the CH in Guadeloupe have been carried out. Today, 10 people are hospitalized at Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

Because of these elements, the Prefet of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin has decided to extend the curfew until Friday, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37793-curfew-extended-until-friday-june-11th-inclusive.html