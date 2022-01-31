Curfew on Bars and Restaurants lifted as of January 31st. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Due to the improvement in the health situation in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Prefet Serge GOUTEYRON decides to lift the curfew and the ban on sales of alcohol for taking away, starting this Monday, January 31, 2022.

However, it is important that residents remain vigilant in order to preserve the positive evolution of the situation while continuing to respect the social distancing.

As a reminder, access to free vaccination without an appointment is always available to the population on the website www.doctolib.fr for Saint-Martin, as well as in pharmacies and medical practitioners throughout the Northern Islands.

Persons are reminded not ...



