Customs St. Maarten launches Anti-Counterfeit Campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Customs St. Maarten is currently launching its first ‘Anti-Counterfeiting’ Campaign on Monday, December 5, 2022, two months following the success of Sint Maarten’s first Anti-Counterfeiting and Intellectual Property Conference hosted by the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson. The Anti-Counterfeit campaign will be ongoing during the month of December in a bid to raise awareness and educate the general public on how the manufacturing and trade of counterfeit products seriously threaten profits, places, countries, and corporate reputations, and pose significant health and safety risks to consumers. The campaign will take place via various mediums including ...



