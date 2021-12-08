Cuts still considered unfair says Prime Minister. | SMN NEWS

~ One rule was used for all Caribbean Countries.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said the cuts imposed on civil servants and workers at government-owned companies remained unfair. The Prime Minister was responding to questions regarding the stance taken by the St. Maarten Telecommunication Union (SMUC) and TELEM Group of Companies.

Jacobs said that a meeting with the Windward Islands Chamber of Labor Unions has been scheduled to discuss the way forward. However, she made clear that the 12..5% cuts were forced on St. Maarten in order to qualify for liquidity support. She said that the Dutch government ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39246-cuts-still-considered-unfair-says-prime-minister.html