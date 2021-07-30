C&W Communications: CEO, Inge Smidts, underscores “Our People are our Greatest Asset” at CANTO’s Virtual Event. | SMN NEWS

Miami, Florida:— The 36th annual CANTO Trade and Virtual Exhibition kicked off on Wednesday, July 28th with Headline Sponsor, C&W Communications (CWC), hosting the first day of the three-day virtual event. Held under the theme, ‘The New Digital Reality – 2021 and Beyond’, the event was formally opened by David Cox, Senior Director, Regulatory, CWC and current Chairman of CANTO who welcomed participants and panelists to CANTO’s first-ever virtual trade event.

CWC put together an impressive line-up of discussion panels on the first day that focused on topical issues faced by the sector in the wake of an ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38193-c-w-communications-ceo-inge-smidts-underscores-our-people-are-our-greatest-asset-at-canto-s-virtual-event.html