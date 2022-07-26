Cyberteam KPCN member of global organization No More Ransom. | SMN NEWS

BES:--- The investigation department of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force deals with cybercriminals who digitally attack both individuals and companies and cause damage to their computer systems. Various companies and organizations in the Caribbean Netherlands have become victims of cyber attacks by ransomware in a short time. Hackers then demand money from victims to unlock the system and remove the virus.

The cyber team of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force has recently become a member of the international organization No More Ransom. No More Ransom provides keys to unlocking encrypted files as well as information on how to avoid getting infected ...



