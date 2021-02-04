Daniel Gibbs and Bruno Magras demand the lifting travel restrictions. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The president of Saint-Martin Daniel Gibbs and the President of St Barthélemy Bruno Magras co-signed a letter, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, addressed to the Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, asking for the immediate lifting of the new travel restrictions for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

President Gibbs delivered the letter by hand to Sébastien Lecornu, this Thursday, February 04, during his meeting with the Minister. Daniel Gibbs was able to speak out for the urgency of lifting these restrictions for the two islands.

The new health restrictions put in place by the government now impose a compelling reason for ...



