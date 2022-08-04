David Pryluck, MD, MBA, Named Senior Associate Dean, Sint Maarten Campus of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. | SMN NEWS

CHICAGO:---David Pryluck, MD, MBA, an esteemed physician, and medical education leader, has been named senior associate dean of the Sint Maarten campus for the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC). An interventional radiologist, Dr. Pryluck is respected for his work as a clinician, educator, and mentor.

Previously, Dr. Pryluck served as vice chair of education, radiology; diagnostic radiology residency program director, and an interventional radiologist at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Danville, Pennsylvania. He also spent six years at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he was an associate professor ...



