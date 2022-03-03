Daycare to be temporarily housed in prefab units. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Preparations are in full swing at the Laura Linzey Daycare Center to install prefab housing as a temporary provision until the new permanent location for the daycare is constructed.

The 18 prefab units have been shipped from China and are scheduled to arrive in St. Maarten next month. The 20-foot prefab units are fully equipped and hurricane resistant. The 18 units, which will be placed in an L-shape, will include a kitchenette, toilets, classrooms, and a staff area.

The units will be installed in the backyard of the current daycare location at the former Governor's House in The Bottom.



