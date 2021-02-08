DCNA Concludes Management Success Project for Dutch Caribbean Protected Areas. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:— In December 2020 the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), through its contractors Nature2 and Coastal Zone Management, concluded the Management Effectiveness Project for all of the Protected Area Management Organizations in the Dutch Caribbean. The project, which was restarted after a two-year hiatus, tracks the effectiveness of the management actions implemented by Protected Area Management Organizations in the Dutch Caribbean.

A critical component of effective adaptive management and fundraising is the ability to demonstrate success and progress. For this reason, DCNA has developed a detailed data collection and analysis system, based on the International Union for the Conservation of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36756-dcna-concludes-management-success-project-for-dutch-caribbean-protected-areas.html