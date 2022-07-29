DCNA Junior Ranger Exchange Event 2022. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is excited to announce the 2022 Junior Ranger Exchange event, which will be held on St. Eustatius between July 30th and August 5th. Junior Rangers from Aruba, Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten will come together to learn all about the unique biodiversity within the Dutch Caribbean and work to develop positive, cooperative, and social skills.

Island Collaboration

This annual event helps build community and collaboration between the Dutch Caribbean islands by supporting the next generation of nature-minded citizens. Each year, two junior rangers between the ages of 10 and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40968-dcna-junior-ranger-exchange-event-2022.html