DCOMM encourages community to participate in COVID-19 Survey. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, is encouraging the community to take part in a questionnaire on COVID-19 knowledge, attitudes, and practices.

The information gathered will help improve and guide future COVID-19 communication strategies to help keep the Sint Maarten population healthy and safe.

All responses are confidential and anonymous. Your participation will help inform and serve Sint Maarten communities. You can participate by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/34jRjsq

The survey is a collaboration between the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of ...



