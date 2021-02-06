DCOMM moves COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Public Awareness Campaign to the Inner District Communities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Department of Communication (DCOMM), is moving into high gear with the Governments COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Public Awareness Campaign.

The Eddy Promo Public Speaker car will be driving through the various districts throughout the country starting Saturday, February 6 to Sunday, February 14 between the hours of 1.00 pm and 5.00 pm.

The vaccine message will be broadcasted in various languages informing communities that a free vaccine will become available to all documented and undocumented residents in an effort to combat the effects of the COVID-19 virus. The vaccine is not mandatory but highly recommended.



