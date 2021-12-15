DCOMM premier on Environment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Communication will premiere a short informative video in their Environmental Series on the topic of the sea turtle.

DCOMM spoke to the Nature Foundation St. Maarten, the Customs Department, and the Coast Guard on the conservation and protection of sea turtles.

The 10-minute, informative video, that will be uploaded on Facebook and YouTube, provides illuminating info by Nature Foundation on the sea turtles around St. Maarten waters, their habitats, the laying of eggs and the intricacies involved, what the threats and dangers these sea creatures face, and what can the community do to protect the sea ...



