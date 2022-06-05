DCOMM to Carry Live Monday Funeral Services of Acting Governor Groeneveldt. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Department of Communication (DCOMM) will be carried live via the funeral service of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt on Monday, June 6th.



The service will be held at the Philipsburg Methodist Church, with viewing between 09:00 AM to 10:45 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM.



The Livestream will run through all DCOMMs mediums starting at 9:00 AM: SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Facebook/sxmgov, and via the Government’s official website www.sintmaartengov.org



