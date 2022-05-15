DCOMM to Launch Gov Insider Newscast on Monday Evening | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Department of Communication (DCOMM) will be launching one of its products, the ‘Gov Insider Newscast.’



The first program for 2022 will be aired on Monday, May 16 at 7.00 pm, through all DCOMMs mediums via SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Facebook/sxmgov, TELTV+, TV15, and via the Government’s official website www.sintmaartengov.org



The weekly newscast is aimed at enhancing public awareness surrounding the Government’s programs, policies, projects, and events. It will be broadcasted every Monday at 7.00 pm.



"This initiative has been in the planning for quite some time and will add another feature ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40369-dcomm-to-launch-gov-insider-newscast-on-monday-evening.html



