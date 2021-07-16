DCOMM’s Emancipation Day Special. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On July 1st, the Government of St. Maarten commemorated the end of Slavery with their annual Emancipation Day ceremony and activities. This is the 158th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Abolishment of Slavery on Sint Maarten. The theme this year is “No More Auction Block!”

The Department of Communication has put together a Special of this day’s event, and it premiered on the St. Maarten Government YouTube/SXMGOV channel as well as Facebook at SXM Gov.

To commemorate this remembrance, the end of slavery, an Ecumenical Service was held at St. Martin of Tour’s Church in Philipsburg and ...



