Deadline extended for submission of nominees for the President of Parliament Award 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Parliament has extended the deadline for persons to submit their nominations for the President of Parliament Award. Persons now have until Friday, August 19, 2022, to submit their nominations.

The application form can be found on the Parliament’s website: www.sxmparliament.org, under the tab ’Public’.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten encourages, the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2022 of youth(s) who has contributed to the community and the country positively whether it be academically, voluntary or in sporting achievements.

Any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes that an individual meets the criteria ...



...



