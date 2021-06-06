Deborah Jack, Dorbrene O’Marde, Fabian Badejo, winners of the Presidents Award from St. Martin Book Fair 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Deborah Drisana Jack, Dorbrene O’Marde, and Fabian Adekunle Badejo received the President’s Award here at the 19th annual of St. Martin Book Fair, on June 5, 2021.

The Presidents Award is the final highlight of the St. Martin Book Fair, said book fair coordinator Shujah Reiph.

Jack and Badejo hail from St. Martin and were on hand to accept their award at the Dutch Quarter Community Center, where the Closing Ceremony of the literary festival was held. O’Marde viewed the live stream of the program on Facebook at his home in Antigua, said Reiph.

“The Presidents Award is presented ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37775-deborah-jack-dorbrene-o-marde-fabian-badejo-winners-of-the-presidents-award-from-st-martin-book-fair-2021.html