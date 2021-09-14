Debt cancellation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Member of Parliament George Pantophlet continues to insist that the debt owed to the Dutch government by St. Maarten should be canceled. The first step should be immediate suspension and then definite cancellation. Discussions on this matter should commence forthwith. He believes that the Ang. 12.7 million has to be made next month. These funds go towards the Ang. 1 billion already owed to the Dutch government. The economic challenges that St. Maarten is presently facing support this request of suspension and cancellation. Making payments on these debts puts a further burden on the economy of the country ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38531-debt-cancellation.html