Declaration from President Daniel Gibbs. | SMN NEWS

Dear Residents of Saint-Martin,

Since yesterday morning, our territory is impacted by random roadblocks whose perpetrators are still unidentified at this time.

Several groups of people who have not yet communicated any form of claims and have therefore not identified themselves are committing acts of blockages and rackets which are creating an anxious climate on the territory.

I am calling on the instigators and direct actors for a return to calm and reason.

The State, fully competent, is responsible for security in this territory: it must ensure the safety of persons and guarantee as well public order.

I, therefore, stand ...



...



