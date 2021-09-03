Defense completes emergency aid to Haiti. | SMN NEWS

The emergency operation in Haiti has been completed. The Defense deployment was for 14 days and started on Friday 20 August. The Dutch government decided to deploy Dutch military personnel after a request for help from the Haitian government. Haiti was hit by a massive earthquake on August 14, which claimed many victims and caused damage. The Netherlands was one of the countries that quickly decided to send (military) emergency aid.

The Dutch naval ship HNLMS Holland, with 99 troops, a helicopter, and fast motorboats on board, set sail for Haiti on 20 August. The Dutch deployment took place within ...



