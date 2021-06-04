Defense in the Caribbean ‘Return to base’ from Hurricane Exercise Windward Islands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Hurricane Exercise has been completed on Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The focus was on logistical relocation from Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands to the (practice) disaster area during a possible hurricane passage. This was done by air as well as by sea, the latter being the transport ship Zr.Ms. Pelican having a crucial role. Among other things, reconnaissance has been carried out on the islands so that soldiers know their way more easily if they have to operate there. In addition, various infrastructural facilities were examined, such as power plants, bridges, and the condition of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37760-defense-in-the-caribbean-return-to-base-from-hurricane-exercise-windward-islands.html