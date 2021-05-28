Defense personnel to Saba for HUREX training. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— On Saturday, May 29, a total of 12 members of Dutch Defense, stationed in Curaçao, will be arriving on Saba via St. Eustatius by boat for the annual HUREX hurricane training exercise. During their visit, they will help to clean Spring Bay.

On Saturday afternoon, the Defense group will assist Saba residents with the clean-up of Spring Bay as part of the community event Saba DOET. They will help to collect and carry up plastics and other items that have washed ashore in Spring Bay, and which will be carried up the steep hill of Kelbey’s Ridge by volunteers ...



