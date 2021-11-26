Delegation visits to discuss Royal Decorations. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A delegation of the Chancery of the Netherlands Orders paid a visit to Saba on Thursday, November 25. A meeting was held with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson to discuss, among other things, the nomination of Saban candidates for a Royal Decoration.

PHILIPSBURG:--- It has been a while since a Saban was awarded a Royal Decoration. No Royal Decorations were awarded to a local person after 2015. In that year, two Sabans received a Royal Decoration for their contribution of exceptional value to the community.

Every year, the Chancery of the Netherlands Orders receives some 6,000 nominations for a Royal ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39154-delegation-visits-to-discuss-royal-decorations.html