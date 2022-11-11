Democratic Party meeting postponed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Democratic Party (DP) leader MP Sarah Wescot on Friday informed the general public that the much anticipated DP meeting this Saturday has been postponed until further notice.

However, the DP leader explained, “ the postponement is only for a short period, as we allow the many events scheduled for the same date to take precedence, and truth is told, the response has been so overwhelming, we are glad for the extra time to tie up some loose ends.”

“We might even have to divide the activities which were scheduled for the 12th into several days, but that will ...



