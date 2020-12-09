Democratic Party officially dissolved as of September 3rd 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Democratic Party of St. Maarten that was led by MP Sarah Wescot Williams has been officially dissolved and removed from the National Ordinance of Registration and Finances of Political Parties.

The Electoral Council published its decision in the National Gazette. The publication states that on August 31st, 2020 the party requested by letter to unregister as a political party. The Electoral Council registered all political parties on May 26th, 2014.

While the Electoral Council stated in its decision that the decision based on the request of the Democratic Party will be published in the daily newspapers and the



