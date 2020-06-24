Denied SSRP Support can be appealed. | SMN News

~Substantiation as to why decisions should be overturned necessary.~

PHILIPSBURG:—The Government of Sint Maarten would like to remind the public that their denied applications for SSRP can be appealed with the executing bodies.

SZV is the executing authority for Business Payroll Support. Employers who have been denied payroll or lockdown support can submit their appeal via the SZV employer portal. Valid proof must be provided to substantiate the initial decision being overturned.

SMDF is the executing authority for Income Support for Sole Proprietors, Vendor License Holders, Bus and Independent Taxi and Tour Drivers. They are also executing the COVID-19

