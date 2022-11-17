Department Community Dvelopment Family & Humanitarian Affairs section Women’s Desk observes Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- November 25, marks the beginning of the United Nations' 16 days of activism in observance of the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls. The observation day commences on November 25th and ends on December 10 World Human Rights Day.

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent, and devastating human rights violations in our world today and remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma, and shame surrounding it, which manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological forms, encompassing:

Domestic abuse

Trafficking in persons

Online or digital violence

Child marriages

