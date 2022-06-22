Department of Culture invites the community to learn the “Ponum Dance” in prep for the Emancipation Day “Diamond 26 Run For Freedom” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---In preparation for this year’s 159th Emancipation Day celebration on July 1st, the Department of Culture is inviting all interested citizens and persons residing in Sint Maarten to learn the Ponum Dance as part of the festivities that include the reenactment of the “Diamond 26 Run For Freedom.” The free Ponum Dance workshop will be held at the John Larmonie Center on Monday, June 27th, 2022 at 7:00 pm in which attendees will view the Ponum Dance documentary, learn its history and experience the historical importance of this cultural dance expression.

Emancipation Day is a day to celebrate and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40697-department-of-culture-invites-the-community-to-learn-the-ponum-dance-in-prep-for-the-emancipation-day-diamond-26-run-for-freedom.html