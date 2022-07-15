Department of Legal Affairs host lecture on Fair Taxation and EU-OCT relations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Legal Affairs & Legislation organized a two-part lecture on: “The Role of Small Island Developing States in the Formation of Fair Taxation as Customary Law” and another on: “Development in EU-OCT Relations for St. Maarten.”

These topics are important because there are issues that affect and influence and impact the country and its citizens.

“Before Covid-19, the Department of Legal Affairs & Legislation organized 3-4 times per year a lecture about a legal topic on the Legal Platform. The reason for this lecture is to provide policy officers/policy advisors/legal advisors/lawyers information about legal topics,” said ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40884-department-of-legal-affairs-host-lecture-on-fair-taxation-and-eu-oct-relations.html