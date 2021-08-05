Department of Statistics and St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Kicks off Recruitment for the 2021 Tourism Exit Survey. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Department of Statistics together with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau will be commencing the collaborative data collection project during which visitors are surveyed at both the Princess Juliana International Airport and the Cruise Port with the goal of collecting key information such as visitor demographics, trip information, satisfaction, and spending behavior on the island. The 2021 Tourism Exit Survey marks a critical time for data collection to observe how travel behavior has been changing as a result of traveling post-pandemic.

It also marks the first time surveys will be held at the Cruise Port since the halting of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38225-department-of-statistics-and-st-maarten-tourism-bureau-kicks-off-recruitment-for-the-2021-tourism-exit-survey.html