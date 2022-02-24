Department of Youth Hosts 4th Youth Round Table Conference in Collaboration with UNICEF the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

~“Meaningful Youth Participation” to take center stage~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Youth, in collaboration with UNICEF the Netherlands, will host the 4th Youth Round Table Conference on March 3rd upcoming. This event will be held virtually as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and will be the first of other RTC activities that will take place during this year.

However, despite the challenge posed by the pandemic, the department anticipates the participation of approximately 250 students from the various high schools and tertiary education institutions on the island as well as other youth-related organizations. This year's ...



...



