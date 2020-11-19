Design Like a Boss with Canva Webinar This Sunday. | SMN NEWS

Interactive Workshop for Entrepreneurs



Trending SXM, a local media, marketing, and production company, is set to host a live virtual webinar this Sunday, November 22nd at 6 pm for business owners who wish to elevate their graphic design skills in Canva to create eye-catching graphics for their business. Canva is an online graphic design platform, used to create social media graphics, presentations, flyers, posters, documents, and other visual content. Used by millions around the world, it is the go-to tool for small businesses and has been dubbed the design tool for non-designers. It is very accessible for all as it ...



