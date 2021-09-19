Destination Continues to See Tourism Sector Growth. U.S. Market Leads National Recovery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) said on Sunday that for the summer months of June, July, and August 2021, the destination received in total 80,006 visitor arrivals.



72% of arrivals during the summer months originated from the US, 13% from France, 13% from the rest of Europe, 1% from the Caribbean, and 2% from other regions such as South America, Canada, and Asia.



For the summer months, the month of June, the destination received 25,443 arrivals. The destination reached a peak in July with 30,661 arrivals. Compared to July 2019 (pre-COVID-19), this was a 2% increase in overall ...



