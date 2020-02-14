Destination promoted at the annual ‘Salon des Vacances’ in Belgium. | SMN News

Brussels, Belgium:— The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau alongside Office de Tourisme St. Martin promoted the destination at the annual ‘Salon des Vacances’ that took place from February 6th to February 9th in Brussels, Belgium. This holiday fair attracts over 100.000 visitors annually and had over 400 exhibitors present promoting their product or destination. Both tourism office representatives were able to meet with several travel industry professionals to discuss partnership possibilities, as well as provide updates on the improved tourism product. General information about the destination was also provided to Belgian vacation seekers.

Belgium is a significant market to target since

