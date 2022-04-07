Destination Saba sees increase in international media coverage. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- As Saba’s tourism sector continues to recover, the island has been receiving international media coverage and mentionings over the past few weeks. This is in combination with recent press visits, but also being selected by top travel media.

From highlighting the local creative community, to why it’s a perfect day trip destination, Saba was also selected in the top 10 by Lonely Planet and Escapism Toronto as your next Caribbean getaway. Other features include a cover story in The Star Toronto and The Hamilton Spectator, Islands.com, and a blog by PADI.

Strategic destination marketing is extremely important and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40096-destination-saba-sees-increase-in-international-media-coverage.html