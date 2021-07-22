Detainee dies in prison cell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Detectives are investigating the death of a detainee in the holding cells in Philipsburg.

On July 22, at 9:30 am, police received a notification from the personnel of the house of Detention, that during a routine check a detainee in a holding cell was not showing any signs of life.

The ambulance personnel were called and attempted to administer first aid to the detainee, however, it became apparent that the man was unresponsive.

Subsequently, the attending doctor pronounced the man dead. The body was confiscated on orders of the prosecutor to aid in determining the cause of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38141-detainee-dies-in-prison-cell.html