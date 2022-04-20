Detective Rombley suspended pending internal probe. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The management team of KPSM sent out a memo on Tuesday informing its staff that detective Rombley has been suspended pending an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against several female officers working for the Police Force of St. Maarten.

The allegations surfaced during a court hearing at the Court of First Instance some weeks ago when two officers were on trial for committing criminal offenses.

spokesman for KPSM Joe Joespha confirmed the suspension due to an internal investigation.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40170-detective-rombley-suspended-pending-internal-probe.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40170-detective-rombley-suspended-pending-internal-probe.html