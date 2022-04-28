Detectives arrest 10 suspects for various offense in past week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Ten suspects were arrested for various offenses over the past week by detectives of the Vice, and Juvenile and Morals Departments of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

The suspects are detained for the following offenses: assault, relational (domestic) violence, possession of a fake driver's license, assault with a weapon, threat with a weapon, and robbery.

In the interest of the investigations, all 10 suspects are to remain in custody pending further investigation.

Department of Juvenile and Morals has opened investigations into several cases, including crimes reportedly committed by juveniles over the last week.



...



