Detention of a suspect in Holland in the THEMIS investigation. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao, the 36-year-old J.K. was arrested in the Netherlands in a large-scale investigation called Themis. J.K. is suspected to have been involved in a shooting that is known on Curaçao as the “Hato shooting”. On July 15, 2014, two persons were shot to death with automatic firearms at the Curaçao International Airport. Seven bystanders at the airport were wounded. Five suspects were previously arrested in this case. The two shooters were sentenced to life imprisonment. The other three suspects were sentenced to terms of 12, ...



