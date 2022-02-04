Deviation Article 25 Rft Granted to St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Today, February 4, St. Maarten was granted the approval to deviate from article 25 RFT to be able to ratify its justifiable deficit budget. This decision was approved during the Kingdom Council of Ministers (RMR) meeting held in The Hague based on the positive advice as presented by BZK. The deviation to which the Committee of Financial Supervision (CFT) had advised positively since the end of November 2021, was the first point on the agenda for today. The government lived up to its legal obligation to submit the budget and to request deviation based on the national budget’s deficit ...



