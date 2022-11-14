Diabetes Lecture on November 14 Open to the Public. Number of People with Diabetes has Tripled. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The number of people with diabetes in the Americas has more than tripled in three decades according to a recent report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



The PAHO report, ‘Panorama of Diabetes in the Americas,’ adds that growing rates of obesity, poor diets, and lack of physical activity, among other factors, have contributed to a more than three-fold increase in the number of adults living with diabetes in the Americas in the past 30 years.



Monday, November 14 is World Diabetes Day (WDD) and is being observed around the globe to raise awareness.



The Diabetes Foundation ...



