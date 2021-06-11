Did you know that the WYCFF offers palliative care in their Hospice? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Did you ever think about the last journey of your life? If you are terminally ill, your time is precious. We are here to guide you or your loved one towards a peaceful closure when your departure from the earth comes closer.

Hospice care is a type of healthcare that focuses on treating a terminally ill client’s symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life. Hospice care prioritizes comfort and quality of life by reducing pain and suffering. The Hospice at the St. Martin’s Home of the White and Yellow Cross Care ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37823-did-you-know-that-the-wycff-offers-palliative-care-in-their-hospice.html