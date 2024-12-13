Director of Victim Support Services (VSS) Meets with Newly Appointed Minister of Justice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On December 11, 2024, Cassandra Richardson, Director of Victim Support Services (VSS), had a courtesy visit from the newly appointed Honorable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, at the VSS Headquarters to better acquaint herself with the agency’s critical role in assisting victims of serious crimes, accidents, and traumatic circumstances with the ongoing efforts to strengthen victim support systems in St. Maarten.

