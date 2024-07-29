Disability Awareness Fair at SBC Guided Living a Resounding Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sister Basilia Center (SBC) Guided Living department, part of the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), hosted a highly successful Disability Awareness Fair on Saturday, July 13th, from 12 PM to 6 PM at Guided Living in Hope Estate. The event, organized in collaboration with the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, an executing department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (VSA), marked a significant celebration of Disability Awareness Day. The ministry will continue exploring potential collaborations with Guided Living to enhance awareness and underscore the significance of inclusivity, particularly for diverse demographics, including individuals with disabilities.

