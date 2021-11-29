Disaster Coordinator Thankful Active 2021 Hurricane Season Comes to an End on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- According to weather forecasters, the closure of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Tuesday, November 30 also marks the six consecutive year of an active season.



There were 21-named storms, seven became hurricanes, and four of those became major hurricanes (Category 3+).



Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson, and on behalf of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), is thankful that the nation has been spared the full onslaught of a major hurricane for the season.



An average season has 14 named storms; seven hurricanes; and three major hurricanes.



“We can share ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39177-disaster-coordinator-thankful-active-2021-hurricane-season-comes-to-an-end-on-tuesday.html