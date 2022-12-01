Disaster Coordinator Thankful as 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes to an End. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on November 30th and was much less active than initially expected with 14 named storms, of which eight (8) became hurricanes, and of those two (2) became major hurricanes (Category 3+).



The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science Tropical Meteorology Project on Wednesday said that the season was a near-average season by most metrics.



Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson, and on behalf of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), is thankful that the nation has been spared the full onslaught of a



...



