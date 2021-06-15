Disaster Mangement coordinates VNG conference on communication for ESF members | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of St. Maarten, through the Office of Disaster Management, hosted a conference at the Government Administration Building with VNG International, the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (Vereniging van Nederlandse Gemeenten), and communication and public relations personnel and officers from the Department of Communication, the Ministers’ cabinet, and various branches of the Emergency Support Function (ESF) members.

The name of the conference is: “Crisis communications for Communications advisors, PR officers and DCOMM” and the training was provided by the VNG organization, which represents since 1950 all Dutch municipalities, including, since 1995, the public bodies Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37851-disaster-mangement-coordinates-vng-conference-on-communication-for-esf-members.html